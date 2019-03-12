After reading the March 6 Metro article “Council chair looks to rebuke Evans,” I wondered why as a citizen I am expected to behave with integrity, when D.C. Council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) gets nothing but a “reprimand” for his violation of ethics rules and standards.

When the rules for the powerful easily can be waived, it makes it hard to understand what social rules we collectively as a group are expected to live up to. The stern finger-waving by the council is an embarrassment and a cause of serious uncertainty to regular people such as me.

Larry O'Reilly, Arlington

The federal grand jury subpoena of documents related to D.C. Council member Jack Evans’s relationship with Digi Outdoor Media suggested a serious conflict of interest and possible corruption [“Veteran D.C. politician’s future at risk,” front page, March 10].

But the article failed to address the visual consequences of this relationship: substantial proliferation of digital billboards throughout the District. For a preview of what may come in Wards 2, 3 and 6, see Digi’s glaring, flashing screens on the historic Woodward & Lothrop and Homer buildings, with more proposed for these landmarks, in variance of D.C.’s historic preservation regulations. The District has a good billboard-control law; but, since 2000, the sign industry, with strong support from Mr. Evans, has persuaded the council to permit damaging exceptions to that law, including wall signs as large as 10,000 square feet on buildings downtown and digital advertising on the exterior of Nationals Park facing the U.S. Capitol. What’s wrong with digital billboards in this beautiful city? A lot. And the mayor, the council and the courts can stop it.

Meg Maguire, Washington

The writer, a former president of Scenic America, is a trustee of Committee of 100 on the Federal City.