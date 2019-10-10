Mr. Trump’s legacy will be that no nation in its right mind will become an ally of the United States for a generation. This is why he should be impeached: He has fundamentally damaged the nation’s security and sold out its credibility, all for his personal gain. If a crisis occurs, even now, who would help us? Why would anyone? They never know when they’ll be betrayed or for what 30 pieces of silver.

AD

AD

Margaret Ryan, Alexandria

Regarding the Oct. 8 editorial “A blunder in Syria”:

The security of the United States is not dependent on an American military presence on the Turkey-Syria border. On the contrary, leaving U.S. forces in northern Syria heightens the risk that the United States will be drawn into a major conflict between Turkey and the Syrian Kurds and potentially Iran, the Assad regime and nuclear-armed Russia.

The United States accomplished its objective in Syria by destroying the Islamic State’s physical caliphate. It is past time to withdraw all U.S. forces from that country, as President Trump proposed at the end of last year. The United States cannot resolve long-running disputes among regional actors in Syria. Attempting to do so will only cost more American blood and treasure.

AD

AD

U.S. withdrawal from Syria will not empower Iran and Russia. They were the dominant powers in Syria for decades before the civil war. Withdrawing U.S. forces will maintain that status quo and put the burden for rebuilding Syria on cash-strapped Iran and Russia.

Daniel Caldwell, Fairfax

The writer is campaign manager for foreign policy initiatives at Stand Together and a a senior adviser to Concerned Veterans for America.

AD