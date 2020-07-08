The disagreement revolves around a section of the Affordable Care Act — Obamacare — meant to guarantee women free preventive care. Congress tapped the Department of Health and Human Services to decide what services should be free, and stipulated that employer health-care plans must cover them. After painstaking research, the Obama administration determined that contraception must be included, providing a religious exemption only for churches and closely related organizations.

After other employers balked, citing religious objections, the Supreme Court insisted they be accommodated. The Obama administration offered them the option of certifying to the government that they objected on religious grounds, after which the government would arrange with their insurance companies to provide their employees contraception coverage without company involvement.

AD

AD

Yet some employers, such as Catholic charity groups, objected even to this accommodation because the act of certifying their objection would still lead their employees to get contraception coverage. So, after President Trump took office, his administration ripped an enormous hole in the policy, offering a total exemption to employers who object to providing contraception coverage on religious or even on moral grounds — available even to publicly traded companies — a move that the administration itself estimates would immediately eliminate free contraception coverage to between 70,500 and 126,400 women. The states of New Jersey and Pennsylvania sued.

In a 7-to-2 ruling, the court rejected the states’ arguments that the Trump administration lacked the authority to exempt more than just churches from the contraception mandate. The majority opinion by Justice Clarence Thomas reasoned that Congress, under the Affordable Care Act, clearly delegated the authority the Trump administration needed to decide what gets covered by who. In a concurrence, Justice Elena Kagan argued that the law was unclear on that point, but that the court should defer to the executive branch’s interpretation.

Yet Justice Kagan noted that the states could still argue that the Trump administration had abused its discretion, promulgating an unreasonably broad rule that potentially exempts massive numbers of employers on all sorts of grounds when only a narrow exemption for a specific set of employers was needed. New Jersey and Pennsylvania should do so now that the justices have kicked the case back down to lower courts.

AD

AD

Moreover, the majority opinion was notably silent on the extent and strength of the exemption or accommodation that religious freedom laws may require the government to provide to religious objectors. So a new administration could move to narrow or eliminate the Trump administration’s recklessly broad exemption. To make clear its intent, Congress, too, could get involved, specifying explicitly that women must have free contraception coverage through their health plans except in very narrow circumstances. Ensuring that women have easy access to free contraception will, along with many other crucial issues, be on the ballot this November.

Read more:

AD