The tax cuts, which provided little economic benefit but saddled us with $1.9 trillion in additional federal debt, leave less money to fight a pandemic. In fact, the administration claimed it was necessary to cut heating assistance for low-income families to fund the emergency response to the coronavirus. Democrats refused. If the administration’s bumbling response to the coronavirus sends our economy into a tailspin, we have less ability to provide the fiscal stimulus needed to jump-start it.
Likewise, the president’s trade wars have forced the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates to compensate for the damage the trade wars have done to U.S. farmers, businesses and consumers — leaving the Fed with far less ability to fight the next recession. The coronavirus has revealed the stunning incompetence of the president’s economic policies.
Don Beyer, Washington
The writer, a Democrat, represents Virginia’s 8th Congressional District in the House and is
vice chair of the U.S. Congress Joint
Economic Committee.