In nearly all 50 states, plus D.C., new covid-19 cases are increasing; test positivity rates are above 5 percent in more than 30 of them. Hospitalization has jumped nearly 58 percent since Sept. 19. The surge in new cases may soon top 100,000 a day. Hospitals are nearing capacity in some cities; health-care workers and first responders are exhausted.

This is not a situation in which diagnostic testing, contact tracing and isolation can contain the virus; rather, this is an out-of-control wildfire, a five-alarm emergency. Selective and temporary but severe restrictions will be necessary to build firewalls. The word “lockdown” evokes impatience, frustration and fatigue. Face masks have been politicized. But to be realistic, these are the tools at hand that work, until an effective vaccine or drug therapy is widely available. There is no other answer. The virus is transmitted person to person in close contact and more easily in enclosed spaces and when people are talking, eating, drinking, shouting and singing. Either a determined battle is waged now — meaning in November and not January or February — or the virus will spread exponentially. European leaders, also confronting a surge, are showing they understand the imperative of a strong and rapid response, imposing closures and curfews. These are not popular, but they are essential.

In this country, a national mandate to wear masks would be a good start, and it would be even better if every single governor and mayor embraced them, and every single citizen. Tired as people may be, the pandemic emergency is growing worse, and that means we must refrain from group social events, including weddings, bars, indoor restaurants and other gatherings, obey social distancing rules and maintain good personal hygiene. Even the coming Thanksgiving, a cherished family holiday, poses a very real danger of becoming a superspreader event. Don’t risk it. Schools pose a tricky problem. Education must be a high priority. When in-person classes can be conducted safely, with robust mitigation measures and low community spread, they should be continued, but with vigilance against outbreaks and the capability for remote learning at close hand.

Regardless of the election outcome, Mr. Trump is president until at least Jan. 20. Nothing suggests he will change direction after a year of catastrophic denial and negligence. If he continues to be lost in denial, then Congress must, in stimulus package negotiations, demand that the administration launch a rigorous pandemic response plan and begin to execute it. No one knows exactly why or how the pandemic came to afflict mankind, but everyone should know this: We can and must stand up to it.