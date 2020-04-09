I know we’re living in extreme and surreal times. I live around the block from Caribbean Citations. The owner was probably cooking in a food truck in the back, as the sign said on the shuttered business in the photo. My recommendation is to report on getting that hospital built in Southeast, because we cannot wait for another pandemic with the current lack of hospital beds east of the river.

Aldric Crawley, Washington

Regarding the April 5 front-page article “70 days of denial, delays and dysfunction”:

I want to know: where is the expert-led federal government central emergency command? Why have we not had a published audit of our resources: medical, personnel, manufacturing, food, utilities, transportation, farmworkers, etc. — all the things that the federal government needs to harness and allocate to get us through this crisis? Why have we not had price controls to prevent gouging? Why have we not had rationing to prevent hoarding? Why has the government not guaranteed water and electricity to landlords so that they can continue to provide housing when tenants are laid off from work? Why doesn’t the government place a crisis tax on the multimillionaires who were given a huge tax break by the Trump administration? Sadly, the election in November comes woefully late to fix this.

Robert Gerwin, Bethesda

I can’t help thinking about our economy and where it’s headed right now. I agree with E.J. Dionne Jr.’s statement in his April 6 op-ed, “Let’s avoid another Great Depression,” that “a sluggish recovery could cause lingering human suffering.” The economy will touch us all with its contraction.

When we go back to “normal,” I’m afraid that even with the small-business stimulus, a lot of small businesses won’t make it or will shrink. Permanent job loss, bankruptcies and foreclosures will ensue. Thank goodness for credit. Credit will help us get through a temporary crisis, but, for those with long-term job loss, paying it back will cause insurmountable problems later. And the poor in our country do not have credit.

My middle-class household is suffering from my husband’s layoff and the uncertainty that this causes. He is a bartender at a hotel. When will we start to receive unemployment checks? Will he have a job when the hotel reopens? When will that be? Will the unemployment checks be 50 percent of his income, or much worse because of the fact that most of his income consists of tips? We, like so many others, will run out of cash in one or two months. Then we will have some hard decisions to make about our savings for retirement, college savings for our kids and our future.

Elizabeth Hoyt, Takoma Park

Regarding George F. Will’s April 5 op-ed, “The collectivist temptation of a crisis”:

One wonders for which side of combatants Mr. Will was speaking. By continuing to scourge progressive collectivism, he seems to have missed that the opposing party is no longer the individual ideal of classical conservatism. Now the opposing party is Trump collectivism. The battle is not over the novel coronavirus. That is but the latest distraction to cover for the president’s relentless war on behalf of a new collective of conservative social warriors and big business (read: real estate) interests. Who would have thought the terrors that Mr. Will described of “federal micromanagement of the economy and individual choices” would come from the Republican side? Mr. Will’s extraordinary intellectual firepower is still focused on now-quaint arguments as Trumpists steadily strip away individual rights of expression, free press and freedom of religion — while worsening the massive deficits that Mr. Will has long decried.

In a war in which neither side can meet his definition of “personal responsibility,” where will intellectual conservatives be when this ends? Which collectivism will better serve constitutional ideals?

John A. O’Brien, Hyattsville

The April 5 front-page article “Death without ritual” challenged us to create our own rituals and meaning in this time of upheaval and death.

My husband and I are 78. We hoped that we would have the opportunity to say goodbye to each other before death. As we’ve seen how covid-19 has changed our world and the way that people are dying, we realized we might not have that opportunity to say final goodbyes. If one of us gets covid-19, it is likely that person will die in a hospital room alone rather than surrounded by those we love and who love us.

We decided to set aside a block of time to talk about our lives together and to have those final goodbyes while we can. We thanked each other for many things, we asked forgiveness for hurt and pain we have caused, and we gave forgiveness. We shared our memories. Most important, we shared gratitude for the years we’ve had. It was a sacred time together.

Elaine Tiller, Silver Spring

The April 6 Metro article “GWU faculty press case for president to resign” failed to include a key development that took place after the petition was submitted. Barely mentioned was that the university’s strategic plan, which is the basis for faculty concerns, was placed on hold, as President Thomas J. LeBlanc noted on April 2, and the article missed that many of the assumptions made when developing the plan will be revisited because of the novel coronavirus. The board of trustees and Mr. LeBlanc have listened and will continue to listen to the concerns about the strategic plan and are fully committed to working closely with the faculty, students, staff and other members of the George Washington community on the critical decisions that affect our future and the well-being of the university as we approach our 200th year. The true test of a leader is how he or she responds to a major crisis, especially in changing times. Mr. LeBlanc and his team have done a remarkable job leading the university as we face the covid-19 challenge, protecting health and safety and bringing our community together.

Grace E. Speights, Washington