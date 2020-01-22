What is coronavirus and how does it spread? Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses whose effects range from causing the common cold to triggering much-more serious diseases, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, which can affect humans and animals, according to the World Health Organization. China has confirmed that the new strain is being transmitted between humans. Here’s what we know so far about the virus.

Mapping the spread of the new coronavirus: The United States, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea have all confirmed cases of the infection, which emerged last month in east-central China.

Wuhan, the Chinese city of 11 million people where the coronavirus outbreak began last month, has taken the unprecedented action of suspending all outbound travel beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.

First case in the U.S. is confirmed: A man in Washington state was diagnosed with the virus after returning from the Wuhan region in mid-January. His condition is stable but is being monitored as a cautionary measure, officials said.

U.S. Health officials are screening travelers from Wuhan arriving at the international airports in Los Angeles and San Francisco and at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. They will soon be screening travelers arriving from Wuhan at Chicago’s O’Hare and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson international airports. And in the coming days, all flights from Wuhan to the United States will be redirected so their passengers’ point of entry is one of those five airports.

