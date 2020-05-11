Now, for the first time, Haiti has had zero new cases in more than 15 months, compared with more than 18,000 suspected weekly cases at the peak. This was the result of an innovative plan executed by the United Nations and the government of Haiti, and operationalized by dedicated and courageous Haitian teams throughout the country. The international community mobilized $705 million to strengthen Haiti’s capacity to fight cholera in water, sanitation, health, laboratory testing and vaccinations.
The General Assembly also called for material support for victims of cholera, while strengthening Haiti’s resilience against future epidemics. The May 6 editorial “The U.N.’s disgrace in Haiti” noted that this effort urgently needs more funding. Even as the world battles the novel coronavirus, we appeal to all nations to not forget the victims of cholera and vital action needed toward safe water, sanitation and health systems. With the investments made so far, we have managed to stop cholera transmission entirely. Our work continues. With a new round of investment, we can seek to close this terrible chapter with dignity.
Josette Sheeran, New York
The writer is the U.N. special envoy for Haiti.