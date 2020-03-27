I can see closing the grills or dining rooms at courses. I can even see a restriction of one rider per golf cart. But to completely close the courses is unnecessary. Golf is a great way for people to safely get exercise and even take out some frustrations on the golf ball.

Stephen Mencik, Gambrills

Listening in on a recent call with federal agency representatives and community health centers that are the primary care providers for more than 28 million of the United States’ most vulnerable made it clear that the Trump administration does not have straight answers to give to the most basic questions about whether the supply and equipment needs of our front-line providers will be fulfilled in time for their own — as well as our — survival.

President Trump saying that we are not a shipping clerk is as if President Franklin D. Roosevelt told Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower and his other generals to get their own men, uniforms, ships, planes, tanks, ammunition and food, but we’ll give you some help and money if you need it. This is not the way to win a war that threatens us all.

Leo Fishel, Chevy Chase

The writer is a consultant with the

Bureau of Primary Health Care.

In the March 22 front-page article “Congress races to seal economic stimulus deal,” Paul Winfree asserted that the unemployment insurance program “didn’t have the systems in place to easily disburse the money to people who qualified.”

That assertion is wrong. The unemployment insurance system is a countercyclical social insurance program that pays low levels of benefits in good times, large amounts of benefits during recessions and then returns to low levels of benefits when good times return. Expenditures leaped from $31.5 billion in 2006 to $156.4 billion in 2010, but then went down to $32.6 billion in 2015. Using online and telephone application systems, the program is designed to handle large numbers of applications, provide funds during recessions and then reduce those payments when recessions end.

The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 provided additional funds to the unemployment insurance system and other public workforce programs. In a chapter of the book “The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act: The Role of Workforce Programs,” my co-authors and I demonstrated that all of the supplemental grants provided to the unemployment insurance program and other public workforce programs were fully expended by the end of 2010.

In the coming recession, the unemployment insurance system will be the best organization to provide financial assistance if an enormous number of people become unemployed.

Stephen Wandner, Bethesda

The writer is a research fellow at

the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment

Research and a senior fellow at the

National Academy of Social Insurance.

Regarding the March 25 front-page article “Trump, experts at odds on easing up”:

When President Trump said he wants businesses to reopen because “we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself,” it reminded me of an old Jack Benny routine. Benny’s comic shtick was that he was extremely stingy. When a robber demanded, “Your money or your life!” Benny responded, “I’m thinking it over!”

Unfortunately, the president is weighing the risk of losing money against the risk of large numbers of Americans losing their lives, and he cannot be trusted to make the right choice.

Janet Millenson, Potomac

President Trump says of the governors’ response to the coronavirus, “We hope they can do the job,” and of the Defense Production Act, “We have the threat of doing it if we need it” [“Trump’s lagging response widens rift with city and state leaders,” front page, March 23].

In World War II, we didn’t ask each state to make its own bombers, its own ammunition and its own parachutes to help the country defend itself and win the war. And we can’t settle for the president coaxing manufacturers to “do the right thing.” He should order them to do it. He should be a leader so doctors and nurses and hospitals and the patients they treat can survive. He should help us all keep alive.