While the novel coronavirus can be spread through handling tennis balls, playing tennis should be allowed with members who live in the same household. My husband and I play only with each other, stay more than six feet from others, retrieve our own balls and kick back balls that belong to others. We enter the courts by opening the door with our feet or a stick and use hand sanitizer and wipes when necessary.

Tennis is a great sport that should be encouraged if played safely among household members. Playing helps us keep sane during these days of living in the age of the coronavirus.

AD

AD

Virginia Lamprecht, Silver Spring

There was an incongruity in two March 31 Tuesday Opinion essays.

In “Rural America’s plea: Urban covid-19 refugees, stay home,” David Yamamoto, a commissioner of a rural Oregon county, lamented the urban residents who flooded his county for recreational purposes, flouting a stay-at-home order by Oregon’s governor. He explained cogently how the limited resources of his county would be overwhelmed by even a few coronavirus cases and pleaded for urban residents to stay away from rural areas. Below was “This plague is not a hurricane,” by Walter Isaacson, a professor and resident of New Orleans, one of the coronavirus hot spots in the country, largely because of the large crowds at Mardi Gras. He concluded by recounting that he and his wife, contrary to a stay-at-home order issued by the Louisiana governor, had traveled “two hours south to Grand Isle, where the marshes meet the Gulf of Mexico,” for recreational purposes. Clearly, he was one of the urban residents the first author had pleaded with to stay home and not put rural areas in danger.

AD

AD

There are two kinds of people in the United States. There are those who are taking seriously their responsibility to minimize the coronavirus threat to themselves and others, and there are those who are not.

Roger Burkhart, Gaithersburg

Michael Gerson’s March 31 op-ed, “Who does Jerry Falwell Jr. serve?,” brought to mind Jerry Falwell Jr.’s Aug. 21, 2016, op-ed, “Trump is the Churchillian leader we need.” In laying down the cross to follow President Trump, Mr. Falwell is following a mere shadow of a true wartime leader.

Consider Mr. Trump’s failure to prepare when U.S. intelligence services warned him about the pandemic threat in January. Winston Churchill pushed for rearmament when British intelligence warned of Germany’s growing air power. Where is Mr. Trump’s equivalent of Churchill’s June 1940 speech on the eve of the Battle of Britain? “We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.”

AD

AD

What about telling Americans the truth for once, as Churchill told the British people when Singapore fell to the Japanese in February 1942? And what about accountability? After the failure of World War I’s Dardanelles campaign, which Churchill had championed, he resigned from the British government and rejoined the British army (at the age of 40), serving as an officer on the Western Front.

Chris Gerrard, Rockville

The April 1 front-page article “Task force’s best-case death toll is dire” quoted President Trump as saying, “Our country is in the midst of a great national trial unlike any it has ever faced before.” This is not true, and there is a lesson to learn from three more terrible crises that went before.

AD

From 1861 through 1865, about 620,000 Americans died in battle with each other or from disease. From 1918 through 1920, 500,000 to 675,000 Americans perished from a flu epidemic that killed more than 40 million people worldwide. And from 1929 to 1939, the Great Depression caused extensive death, illness, starvation and despair, with nearly a quarter of workers unemployed.

AD

Although the government struggled to bring the country back from these terrible periods, the people of the United States worked together to overcome the devastation of all three of these dreadful times. And now we are doing it again. Somehow, through the sacrifices of weary and stressed medical personnel and first responders and the social distancing of millions of the rest of us, we will overcome.