Let the public beware: Actions have consequences. Crackpot schemes can lead to catastrophe.

Kenneth Suskin, Arlington

Though John Pomfret, in his April 8 Wednesday Opinion column, “Does the future still belong to the U.S. and China?,” persuasively argued that China will not lead the world, he erred in predicting the same fate for the United States.

The ongoing global pandemic, as he noted, shows how resilient open societies such as ours are. Washington may have dithered in its response, but this is not without precedent. Our country was slow to meet the last century’s international crises before bringing the full weight of its resources to bear. This time will be no different.

When the pandemic ends, the United States will still boast the world’s most advanced economy, unmatched military might and a vibrant democratic culture that attracts talent from every corner of the globe. Buttressing our national power is a formidable set of alliances based on shared interests and values.

Just as it is hard to see any of that changing in the post-coronavirus era, it is hard to see China or any other country successfully challenging the United States. American leadership may not endure for perpetuity, but it will for the foreseeable future.

Daniel J. Samet, Washington

The writer is program assistant at

the Atlantic Council.

Regarding the April 8 news article “Even as deaths mount, officials see signs pandemic’s toll may not match worst fears”:

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) and his administration have done a great job of presenting information on New York’s covid-19 outbreak in a manner that gives a real perspective on trends and forecasts. He recently noted an apparent plateau in New York’s new hospitalizations and a decline in daily ICU admissions and intubations. The hospital discharge rate trend is also apparently encouraging. This is information the American public should have readily available for every state with a significant number of cases. Instead, we almost exclusively see information on new infections, which is heavily dependent upon the level of testing, and the number of new deaths, which is largely a lagging indicator.

The hospital statistics are highly useful, as they are “real-time” and deal with the very serious cases that are of the greatest concern. The information about hospitalizations I found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website did not seem too useful.

We need the best possible statistics going forward to help us know when and how to back off current restrictions, as well as for planning and forecasting. Real-time hospital-related statistics will also be the critical “thermometer” for the country even after we go back to work and recreation.

Bob Hugman, Woodbridge

Regarding the April 8 news article “Singer-songwriter John Prine dies at 73”:

On Wednesday, I learned that John Prine died. And I wept. I had not, through weeks of the news, of uncertainty, of fear and anxiety for my dear ones, especially our nurses; through isolation and frustration at too much dishonesty and not enough leadership in our world; through the many touching stories of love and compassion, of service and duty, of generosity; through seeking to be one of those who consciously and deliberately do their part to bring light into the darkness; while cooking and cleaning and preparing my belongings, the accumulations of a lifetime, in case they are to be left sooner now to be disbursed by the younger ones I so deeply love.

I am 75 now. And Wednesday morning, upon hearing the news, I listened to “Angel From Montgomery” and “Hello in There” and “Summer’s End.”

And wept. For all of it. For me, for us, for our loss of Mr. Prine, for his music that so touches our hearts and minds and souls, for one of the very brightest stars of our generation. Thank you, John Prine.