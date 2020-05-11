John W. Kusek, Lewes, Del.
E.J. Dionne Jr., in his May 7 op-ed, “Half a Congress isn’t enough,” cast aspersions on the wrong side of the Capitol. Down the hall from where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is asking senators to do their jobs and legislate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is seeking ways to limit participation.
Many are advocating that Congress vote remotely and conduct congressional business by proxy. While efficient, it would violate the requirement of a physical quorum to do business, a non-negotiable rule in the Constitution for House and Senate procedure. The House’s historical precedents back when proxy voting was allowed in committees required the presence of a physical quorum before a committee could report legislation. It is oxymoronic to claim to be present by proxy.
The Founders wanted a government based on individual representatives of the people convening to debate issues and settle them by compromise and consensus. As we all know, when compromise and consensus are not present, Congress does not work very well. The answer, however, is not to bypass the Constitution but rather get to the serious business of convening the House and start legislating again.
Melinda Gates proposed finding solutions to help families who need child care [“How rethinking caregiving could play a crucial role in restarting the economy,” Friday Opinion, May 8]. She pointed out the lack of paid sick leave for many people. Her foundation is funding “new market-based solutions,” programs that connect parents with child-care providers and offer rides to seniors. But these “solutions” are just bandages on the overwhelming problems of working people who can’t afford child care and don’t get paid sick leave or other benefits.
Ms. Gates could advocate universal child care, paid sick leave and other benefits similar to those provided in other prosperous capitalist countries that manage to share the benefits of their economies with working-class citizens, whose work is also vital to our economy.
Judith Mays, Washington