I was delighted to read the story in the May 7 news article “On the front line of vaccine search, and under the spotlight” about the academic and professional accomplishments of Kizzmekia Corbett. I was even more proud of her willingness to speak out about the composition of the coronavirus task force and the impact of the virus in the United States. I was especially pleased to see her focused on the disproportionate burden among African Americans (I don’t agree with Ms. Corbett’s characterization of the impact as genocide but view it as pernicious, entrenched disadvantages in a wide range of factors, including access to health care), but is anyone surprised? Look at the statistics for diabetes, chronic kidney disease, a number of cancers and obesity, and the impact of the coronavirus on African Americans just adds to the list of diseases and conditions that are much more common in this segment of the population.