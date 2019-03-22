E.J. Dionne Jr. had it exactly right in his March 18 op-ed, “We can’t ignore Trump’s ‘tough’ threats.” President Trump’s statement that he has “the support of the police . . . the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump — I have the tough people . . . and then it would be very bad, very bad” is cause for concern. This was a not-so-veiled threat against our democracy. Mr. Dionne was wrong only in wondering if the comparison should be to “Spain in the 1930s, or Chile in 1973.” The correct parallel is to the 2016 upheaval in Turkey against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Soon after Mr. Trump took office, Post columnist David Ignatius wrote about then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s briefing of Mr. Trump before a phone call with Mr. Erdogan. Mr. Trump cared not a bit about the Kurdish situation. The president brought up the attempted coup, and his comment was “You know what saved him? Facebook and social media.”

This is Mr. Trump’s Plan B to hold office, should circumstances bring about an attempted removal, be it electoral or congressional. Mr. Trump’s statement was just his first public confirmation of his plan. He was not lying this time.

Rob Rudick, Takoma Park