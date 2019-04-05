The April 3 Metro article “State’s climate will become more like Mississippi’s, researcher finds” presented a romantic view of Baltimore’s climate transitioning to that of Cleveland, Miss. I am sure Cleveland is a charming city, but the costs associated with this would be enormous.

Baltimore would have to assess mosquito-control taxes, upgrade storm sewers to convey increased stormwater runoff and generate more electricity to run more air conditioners for longer, hotter summers. The cost of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions to prevent further climate change may be significant, but adapting a city to a new climate may be far more expensive. It would be far safer and cheaper to keep our own climate and go visit Mississippi, preferably in the winter.

