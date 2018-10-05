The Oct. 4 Metro article “Report lays out answers to Metro’s problems” referenced a Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority planning staff analysis that concluded that service reductions are a principal cause of the decline, and further concluded that service expansion is necessary to reverse it.

While service expansion would surely increase ridership, the cost of service expansion has been given short shrift, as has the related question of how much additional subsidy such expansion would require.

The financial implications of service expansion are central, because WMATA must contain subsidy growth to comply with the financial dictates of its funding partners. Some might suggest that service expansion can pay for itself by virtue of the increased ridership and revenue it would generate, but this is not borne out by experience in the Washington area or elsewhere.

Diminished service reliability and the growing use of transportation network companies are widely recognized as other significant causes of the ridership decline. WMATA has been aggressively addressing service reliability, but it can’t control other transportation choices. Local governments, in regulating these transportation choices, have focused principally on driver and vehicle safety, sidestepping the question of competition between transit providers such as WMATA and transportation network companies such as Uber and Lyft, which, as a result, are free to operate virtually anywhere at any time. While regulation designed to curb destructive competition would be difficult to enact given the popularity of these services, there are compelling public-policy reasons for examining this.

Alfred Harf, Washington