Do Virginia Republican legislators agree? Consider that the recent special session of the Republican-controlled legislature refused to even take up gun legislation. The lack of action by Virginia’s Republicans indicates they agree with the NRA. Do they agree that bullets fired from an AR-15 tumbling through and eviscerating first-graders are a necessary cost Americans must pay for the Second Amendment? Are those who died at Virginia Beach just another cost of the Second Amendment? Inaction confirms that the slaughter of fans at a country music concert and the murder of Texans in a Walmart, South Carolinians in church and Pennsylvanians in their synagogue are just the cost of the Second Amendment. It doesn’t matter if it’s Virginia Tech, a mall, a theater, a club, your workplace; it’s all just the cost of the Second Amendment.