Lengthening the school day or year, or taking out summer vacation, would increase hours of school, but it would also increase the amount of stress on students. While steps should be taken to reduce learning loss because of the coronavirus, taking the mental health of students into account is equally important.

Celia Vander Ploeg Fallon, Fairfax

According to the March 28 front-page article “President signs $2 trillion economic stimulus,” the package includes “$17 billion in loans to industries deemed critical to ‘national security’ — a provision aimed at helping Boeing.” This is a great irony for me as a small-business owner caught up in a dispute over aircraft subsidies.

I am an importer of wine from Europe. Last October, the Trump administration levied tariffs of 25 percent of value on more than 120 agricultural products — wine and cheese foremost — from European countries in an effort to force an end to European subsidies to Airbus.

The tariffs took effect two weeks after their announcement, giving us no time to change strategy. Going into the critical last months of the year, my company held its prices steady and took the financial hit.

Now the coronavirus pandemic has come. Business has all but stopped. The government is proposing an enormous aid package. At a time when my business partner and I are forgoing pay in an effort to keep our 12 employees intact, this is really welcome.

But we have three 40-foot containers of wine on ships heading to the United States. The tariff cost will be $63,000 to clear the goods out of port. So we may well find ourselves in the absurd position of taking governmental assistance to pay the government its tariffs.

Want to help us keep our people employed? Lift the tariffs. By the way, the U.S. wine industry would welcome that, too.

Roy Cloud, Washington

Regarding the March 27 front-page article “Jobless claims skyrocket to record 3.3 million”:

My wife and I have a granddaughter in Texas who has been trying to apply for unemployment benefits since her place of employment closed because of the “separation” policy to try to stop the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, she has failed because the Texas computer site crashes, or it will not accept her application because too many people are applying at the same time.

I suspect the “true” number of people who tried to apply but failed is at least another 3 million nationwide.

Even with the economic rescue legislation, it is unlikely that the needed assistance it authorizes can reach our granddaughter soon enough. Her landlord has agreed not to collect rent for two months, but then it is homelessness for her and our 5-year-old great-granddaughter. We are in Virginia and cannot render assistance to her.

What is the administration going to do to speed assistance to workers such as her facing imminent crisis? I have grave doubts that the president and his staff are up to the task.

Thomas Stangl, Ashburn

More damage is being done to the American way of life from the spread of a microscopic pathogen than any military conflict since the Second World War. And yet, we have spent trillions of dollars on military preparedness, while we have spent a small and inadequate sum on civil emergency preparedness.

Because of the absence of a comprehensive, effective and practiced emergency preparedness plan on the federal and state levels, this epidemic is probably going to kill more Americans than have died in combat since the Korean War.

Even now, in the midst of it, one gets the impression that leadership is addressing the situation on an ad hoc basis, resulting in actions that are too little and too late to control the spread of disease and death.

There were ways to prevent the current carnage. One just needs to examine the experience in South Korea and Germany to see that less tragic outcomes were possible. These are democratic societies, and the actions they took are no more dictatorial than actions currently being taken in this country.

This should not be a partisan debate, and as the bodies pile up, we will come to realize that it is not. People in “red” as well as “blue” states will continue to die. Elected leadership must take responsibility and be held accountable.

Marc Levenson, Haymarket

What does the president do well? Divert responsibility and fault.

In January and early February, scientists and hospitals stated clearly we will need many more ventilators when we are hit with the novel coronavirus. Our brilliant president stated that it would be like a cold and the seasonal flu, and that we would be okay shortly. No ventilators.

Now it is industry’s fault that it cannot produce ventilators in days — that it will take weeks. That is an amazing feat in itself. The president is covering his major faux pas by passing blame. Strangely, many of us are falling for it.