The ACA’s “risk corridor” program was supposed to have effect during Obamacare’s first three years — 2014 to 2016. The idea was to shield insurance companies from unexpectedly high medical claims, a source of much uncertainty as the law’s marketplaces were established. The government would move money from insurers that got lucky signing up relatively healthy customers to insurers that ended up with sicker ones. The federal treasury would also chip in if needed. Insurers set premiums in 2014 expecting these payments to be available.

Congressional Republicans labeled the program a “bailout” and insisted that the federal government should not keep its side of the bargain. They passed a spending bill rider denying funds. But they did not repeal the provision stipulating that the government “shall” pay the promised money, because the Senate would not have approved what would have amounted to a partial Obamacare repeal. The Supreme Court on Monday agreed with insurers that the government still owed them money, years after the fact, despite the GOP defunding ploy.

If the money had gone out on time, as promised, it would have helped restrain the premium spikes and health company failures that complicated the law’s rollout. Republicans encouraged this volatility, then pointed to it as evidence the law was fundamentally broken. Thankfully, the Obamacare system stabilized, despite concerted GOP efforts.

Now the government must pay $12 billion it owed several years ago, long past the point it would have had a positive effect. It is possible but far from certain that insurers will be required to rebate some of the money back to customers. Some early Obamacare participants, such as health co-ops established under the ACA, no longer exist, so hedge funds and state guaranty associations are likely to get money instead.

This is just one more bad result that could have been avoided if Republicans had tried to fix and adjust, rather than cripple, the Affordable Care Act.

