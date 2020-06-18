Bostock concerned Title VII, the 1964 federal law that bars discrimination on the job “because of sex,” race and other characteristics. The court reasoned that if an employer fires a man because he is attracted to other men, but would not fire a woman who was attracted to men, it is treating him differently because of sex. So, too, the court explained that if the employer fires a worker for living openly as a woman because she was assigned the male sex at birth, but would not object if she had been assigned the female sex at birth, it is discriminating because of sex. As the court concluded, “it is impossible to discriminate against a person” for being LGBTQ “without discriminating against that individual based on sex.”

That alone would be a huge victory for the 1.5 million transgender and 11.5 million lesbian, gay and bisexual people in the United States. A 2017 study found that 1 in 4 LGBTQ workers reported experiencing discrimination on the job in the past year alone. But the logic of the decision applies to a wide range of federal and state anti-discrimination laws covering far more than employment — including housing, credit, education, health care and public accommodations. In short, LGBTQ people will be protected in nearly every aspect of public life.

The court’s reasoning — that discrimination because of LGBTQ status is necessarily a form of discrimination “because of sex” — is not limited to Title VII. Virtually all laws that outlaw sex discrimination, at the federal and state level, use similar terms. The Fair Housing Act, for example, bars discrimination in home sales and rentals “because of sex.” Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits discrimination “on the basis of sex” in any school that receives federal funding — which nearly all of them do. The Affordable Care Act, which applies to health care and health insurance, borrows its definition from Title IX. And the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, protecting borrowers from discriminatory creditors, also bars discrimination “on the basis of sex.”

The court’s recognition that it is “impossible” to discriminate on the basis of LGBTQ status without simultaneously discriminating against them “based on sex” means that all of these protections, just like Title VII’s, apply fully to LGBTQ individuals. That means the Trump administration’s recent efforts to deny transgender people protection under the Fair Housing Act and the Affordable Care Act are dead on arrival.

And the implications extend beyond federal law. Forty-five states and the District prohibit discrimination based on sex by places of public accommodations: hotels, restaurants, retail stores and other businesses open to the public. These laws, as well, also prohibit LGBTQ discrimination, precisely because of the Supreme Court’s ruling that it is impossible to discriminate on the basis of LGBTQ status without at the same time discriminating based on sex. Some states have already recognized this, but the Supreme Court’s adoption of this reasoning should now have a cascading effect nationwide.

The court’s equation of LGBTQ and sex discrimination makes sense. The policing of sexual orientation and gender identity is ultimately about enforcing stereotyped distinctions between men and women, including that they must be attracted only to the “other” sex, and that they must live openly according to their sex assigned at birth. Sex equity requires LGBTQ equality.

This doesn’t mean that the work of achieving full legal equality is done. Critical gaps remain: Federal law still does not prohibit sex discrimination in public places such as hotels, restaurants and movie theaters. And the cramped definition of public place in federal law leaves out many businesses that are core to civic life, such as bookstores and shopping centers. That means a store in a mall could turn away a customer because she is a woman, or black, or transgender, and federal law would have nothing to say about it. Most states have stepped in with fixes, but only the Equality Act, pending now in Congress, would address these and other gaps nationwide.

Over the past half-century, the courts have rejected sex discrimination in many forms. But the Bostock decision is the first time the nation’s highest court has recognized the inextricable relationship between sex discrimination and LGBTQ discrimination. The court’s logic compels the conclusion that all laws barring sex discrimination also, by definition, prohibit LGBTQ discrimination, bringing LGBTQ people ever closer to full legal equality.

