Though the court’s moderation in some cases this term has been valuable, the punting in this instance was wrong. The court effectively rewarded Mr. Trump’s policy of total noncooperation with Congress and other investigators, allowing him to foil attempts to scrutinize his behavior before the November election. By unnecessarily lengthening the dispute, the justices sharpened the incentive for future presidents to fight subpoenas until courts force compliance.

Even so, the justices clarified the law so that courts might more quickly and confidently rule against a wayward president in future cases, vehemently rejecting Mr. Trump’s dangerous arguments for presidential impunity.

The justices found that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus B. Vance Jr. could subpoena Mr. Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, for the president’s financial records and that Mr. Vance did not have to meet special requirements simply because he seeks the president’s documents. Though it is questionable whether Mr. Vance could charge a sitting president, it is now clearer that he and other local prosecutors may collect and save evidence that could be used in criminal prosecutions following a president’s tenure. Lower courts should resolve any remaining questions around Mr. Vance’s subpoena and allow the district attorney to get on with his work.

The court was not as clear on the extent of Congress’s subpoena powers. The majority resented that it had to rule on the issue, as the branches had historically found ways to compromise on documents and testimony without involving the court. Mr. Trump’s obstinance ended that tradition of give-and-take.

The justices rejected the president’s argument that Congress would have to meet an exacting standard to obtain any presidential document it sought. Yet they did not want to deliver an unmitigated victory to the legislature that might upset the balance that had existed when the two branches would negotiate and compromise. So the justices sent the case back to lower courts, declaring that lower-court judges must more carefully consider separation of powers concerns in weighing Congress’s demand to see Mr. Trump’s financial records. In so doing, the justices underscored that Congress’s subpoena power was crucial for the lawmakers to make informed decisions, but that Congress must have a bona fide legislative purpose, not just a desire to harass the president.

It is hard to blame the justices for their caution and unease. But Mr. Trump’s rampant norm-breaking has made for uneasy times. He forced the issue by refusing to release his tax returns, lying about why, then attacking valid subpoenas. If the court again considers such a case, it must be clearer that the president cannot escape scrutiny.

