If a textual interpretation jolts what members anticipated, the statute can be amended accordingly. Checks and balances at work.

Bruce Fein, Washington

The writer was an associate deputy

attorney general from 1981 to 1983.

Regarding the June 16 front-page article “High court affirms LGBTQ worker protections”:

Lady Bird Johnson liked to say, “Words have wings,” meaning be careful because, once you say something, the words are out there and you can’t bring them back, you can’t control them. Same goes for written words.

Case in point: The Supreme Court decision that it is illegal to discriminate against gays and other sexual minorities in hiring. The court decision is based on the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Why does that act have the word “sex”? Why does it outlaw discrimination based on “sex”? It happened because a troglodyte member of Congress, Rep. Howard W. Smith (D-Va.), wanted to kill that bill. He was against civil rights, so he thought to introduce an amendment that said discrimination on the basis of sex is illegal, thinking it would kill the legislation. But the majority of Congress thought about it and decided, “This seems like a really good idea!” The amendment and, ultimately, the law passed.

Smith has long since died, but if he knew what has become of his word “sex” in the Civil Rights Act, he probably would turn over in his grave. Be careful what you say and write. For better or worse, words have wings.

David M. Barrett, Havertown, Pa.

Regarding the June 17 news article “Surprise author of a surprising decision”:

Supreme Court Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s dissent in the Bostock case included an interesting line of reasoning: “If every single living American had been surveyed in 1964, it would have been hard to find any who thought that discrimination because of sex meant discrimination because of sexual orientation — not to mention gender identity, a concept that was essentially unknown at the time.”

I wonder whether Justice Alito could explain why the same reasoning doesn’t apply to other decisions of the court. If every single living American had been surveyed in 1964 or in 1791, it would have been hard to find any who thought that the right to bear arms included the right of private individuals to carry assault weapons, a concept that was essentially unknown at those times.

