Regarding the Aug. 29 Politics & the Nation article “N.C. GOP to take gerrymander case to high court”:

Traditionally, the Supreme Court has been reluctant to weigh in on the issue of gerrymandering, but the nature of the current political disenfranchisement effected by the North Carolina state legislature is deserving of the judges’ timely attention.

The court’s hesitancy to deal with district manipulation now, given the amply documented blatancy of lawmakers’ actions here, would serve to embolden other states to act in ways that leave a majority of voters voiceless and the electoral process in political limbo. It may not yet be a constitutional crisis, but allowing North Carolina’s gerrymandered districts to stand is leading to a loss of confidence in the judicial process.

Joseph Moran, Durham, N.C.