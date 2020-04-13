My fear comes from a comparison of the vigor with which a majority of the Supreme Court has enhanced the political rights and free speech of corporations and protected religious freedom and states’ rights, while accepting, with barely a backward glance, material limitations on the right to vote — the right upon which all other rights depend. It is not as if it has been a secret: Republicans (with some exceptions) have made quite clear their assessment that they will do better with fewer voters, and they have come up with one creative means after another to limit the right to vote. Though the Supreme Court’s reasoning in accepting these machinations differs, the one constant is that the practical ability to exercise the right to vote is made more difficult.