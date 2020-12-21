The $900 billion bill would extend enhanced unemployment benefits for another 11 weeks, provide rental assistance to keep people in their homes and reinvigorate the Paycheck Protection Program that has kept businesses afloat amid the historic coronavirus shutdown. It would pump more money into vaccine development and distribution. While it lacks much-needed federal help for state and local budgets, it would funnel aid to some of the most critical areas of state and local need, such as mass transit, covid-19 costs and schools. Lawmakers hitched the covid relief to a big funding bill that would keep the federal government running through September. A welcome addition to the legislative package is a ban on one of the most obnoxious practices in the country’s health-care system, so-called surprise medical bills, a long-overdue bipartisan reform that finally overcame intense industry lobbying.

The relief package has flaws. It is late; lawmakers should have been able to agree on a broad package over the summer that would have provided policy certainty and helped the economy over the past several months. A confounding factor was a demand from Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) that the bill include direct stimulus checks to Americans. Aimed at those most in need, this might have been justifiable. But lawmakers agreed to send $600 checks to people in households making as much as $150,000 a year. And the relief that the bill does include might run out before the crisis is over, requiring Congress to consider another bill early next year.

But at least it is possible to imagine that there can be another bill. Yes, many Republicans will seek to deny President-elect Joe Biden early victories, and any policy that requires funding from new taxes or budget cuts in other programs will be difficult to pass in a closely divided Congress. But there are enough Republicans as well as enough Democrats hurting — from covid-19, the opioid crisis, creaky infrastructure, the ever-higher toll of spectacular natural disasters — that it is conceivable bipartisan coalitions can emerge. A working group of relatively pragmatic Democrats and Republicans in both the House and the Senate spurred the negotiations that led to Monday’s year-end covid-19 compromise bill.

Governing in this environment will not satisfy the ideologues, and it will not deliver everything the country needs. But as Mr. Biden has said, a willingness to compromise will be essential to getting anything done.