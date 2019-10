Sherrilyn Ifill correctly chastised Mark Zuckerberg for misappropriating the legacy of the civil rights movement as cover for Facebook’s hands-off policy regarding political speech [“Zuckerberg doesn’t know his civil rights history,” op-ed, Oct. 21]. Mr. Zuckerberg’s unwillingness to control the creeping rot of political distortion on Facebook, under the guise of protecting freedom of speech, employs a false equivalency and ignores a fundamental responsibility to protect his customers from the insidious threats posed by organized lies and more lies, regardless of their source.