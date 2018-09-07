Peter Marks, in his Aug. 26 Arts & Style article, “Alas, poor Shakespeare,” lamented the declining interest in Shakespeare at theaters across the country. Marks explored similar themes last year. In “Hamlet again? Theaters are shunning Shakespeare’s thornier plays to keep American audiences happy ” [Arts & Style, April 30, 2017], Marks was “bothered” by the idea of “Play on!,” an effort to translate the entire Shakespeare canon into modern English (while acknowledging its good points). Referring to Shakespeare, Marks asked: “What is he, then, if not his language?” But that’s precisely the point, isn’t it?

The 400-year-old language is the problem and why audiences increasingly are turning away. I suggest that Americans are not too intellectually lazy to appreciate Shakespeare any more than we’re too lazy to appreciate the plays of Anton Chekhov. We just prefer to read and see them in modern English rather than the original. Why is it expected — no, demanded — that we see Shakespeare in the original, a language foreign to most Americans and — let’s be honest here — obscure to even the most educated?

If we want to enjoy Shakespeare and fill the theaters with appreciative audiences, translate the obscure into the understandable. Only then will we really appreciate Shakespeare’s true genius.

Ed Rader, Alexandria