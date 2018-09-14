Regarding the Sept. 8 editorial “A literal secret weapon”:

Surely I am not alone in drawing a parallel between the attacks on the U.S. diplomats in Havana resulting in hearing loss and traumatic brain injury and the microwave bombardment of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow from 1964 to 1979. The how or why of the microwave radiation scandal, “Operation Pandora,” remains a mystery. The Soviets (this was during the Cold War) may have hoped to alter the mental state of our personnel, activate embassy listening devices or jam our electronics.

Hundreds of Americans were exposed, including my husband (the Air and Defense attache around 1970), our three children and me. Our quarters were on the sixth floor of the embassy. The Johns Hopkins University School of Hygiene and Public Health conducted a detailed biostatistical and epidemiological survey of medical records of concerned personnel. Results were never made available to me. Imagine my shock and sense of betrayal to learn years later that our government had withheld information from us to avoid damaging chances for detente.

Could another country operating in Cuba, namely Russia, be responsible for harassing our personnel? Diplomats and military officers serving in foreign nations are guests of state. It is loathsome to tolerate any affront to hospitality and courtesy.

Lois Mansfield, Fairfax