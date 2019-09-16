I disagree with the Sept. 11 editorial “Searching for harm.” As an attorney and published economics writer, I find the focus on the antitrust standard of consumer prices too narrow. That test was developed by the Chicago School and Robert Bork.

Google, Facebook and Apple dominate their markets and control commerce, access to news and vast layers of personal information. This Internet world is far different from the one that saw the development of the consumer test. Washington sits on its hands. That’s why 48 attorneys general have undertaken to investigate. European countries have already taken legal action and levied fines against the tech giants. Google controls much of the intricate infrastructure that connects consumers, publishers, sellers and websites — control, unchecked, that can spill over into policy and politics. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis termed this kind of concentration the “curse of bigness.”

Perry L. Weed, Annapolis

