Steven Pearlstein’s Feb. 3 Business column, “CVS bought your drugstore, mail-order pharmacy and insurer. What’s next?,” discussed CVS’s merger with Aetna and the potential for harm to competition in the health-care insurance market. Mr. Pearlstein stated that, though the companies are for the most part not direct competitors, the merger will likely drive other health insurers (Aetna’s competitors) out of the health insurance market. Because of high barriers to entry into the health insurance market, it is unlikely there will be new entrants, meaning the combination of CVS and Aetna is likely to lead to an increase in prices for health insurance services.

This is not good news for millions of American consumers of health insurance.

Charles R. Schwidde, Alexandria