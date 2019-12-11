While the Sackler name is indeed an example of one that has used its influence to gain influence, the issue extends past the Sacklers and into big philanthropy.

The use of philanthropy by the extremely wealthy to push their own agendas is by no means a new development. Bill Gates supported a referendum to bring charter schools to Washington state and then donated to privately run charter schools after a public funding mechanism was declared unconstitutional by the stateSupreme Court. In this same manner, the members of the Sackler family used their wealth to associate their name with buildings, such as the health-and-sciences division of Tufts University, in an attempt to distance their name from its connection to the opioid crisis.