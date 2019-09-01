The Capital Region of Baltimore, Washington and Richmond is an economic powerhouse, the third-largest regional economy in the United States and the seventh-largest in the world. But as described in the Aug. 23 Metro article “Study: D.C. traffic is third worst nationwide,” our transportation system is failing to meet the region’s needs. Roadway congestion will worsen throughout the region, increasing by more than 50 percent by 2040.

Today’s inefficient transportation system costs our region $7 billion annually in wasted time, productivity and expenses and threatens our ability to retain and attract top talent. People need to be able to move throughout the region, with real options for getting to and from jobs. Though positive steps have been made to reduce roadway congestion, enhance transit, and expand biking and walking access, this new report shows more must be done.

The Greater Washington Partnership’s Blueprint for Regional Mobility includes seven solutions and 20 clear actions, and calls on the region’s leaders to reshape our transportation system. This includes deploying regionally coordinated performance-driven tolls with an expanded multimodal American Legion Bridge crossing to remove the region’s No. 1 choke point and enhance transit options, and fully unlocking the rail and transit system that connects Baltimore, Washington and Richmond with better intercity and intracity options.

We all must work together across jurisdictions to transform our transportation system into an asset that ensures we remain globally competitive for years to come.

Jason Miller, Washington

The writer is chief executive of Greater Washington Partnership.

