Jazz trumpeter Freddie Dunn Jr. plays for commuters at the McPherson Square Metro station in Washington on May 2, 2017. Dunn is a fixture at area Metro stations. He plays an exceptional range of music; and is a master of jazz standards from hard bop to swing. (Robert Miller/The Washington Post)

The D.C. Council wisely let a bad bill die this session. And if it wants the District to be a bustling, vibrant place, it should make sure the bill stays dead.

The bill would have criminalized crucial aspects of D.C.’s vibrant culture. DC Bill 22-0839, the Amplified Noise Amendment Act of 2018, would have made it illegal to amplify noise louder than 80 decibels near a home or commercial building. For reference, that’s about as loud as the garbage disposal in your kitchen. Punishment for infringing upon this draconian law would be a stiff $300 fine or 10 days in jail or both.

In October, the city held a public hearing on the bill. (A hearing last December was so poorly advertised that it attracted no actual street performers.) Thankfully, after the October hearing, the bill went nowhere.

This bill was an attack on street performers, the city’s culture and freedom of speech. It should not be reintroduced when the D.C. Council reconvenes next month.

Street performing, or busking, is a crucial component of any city’s artistic and cultural identity, and to punish it with backward laws would stunt an essential aspect of the city. At October’s public hearing, performers offered heartfelt testimony on the importance of their craft. Malik Stewart, a drummer, said, “I use my craft . . . to get these youth paying attention to me.” He made a compelling point. Young people in the city shouldn’t be criminalized for pursuing passion projects. This bill sends a message to young artists that their craft is tantamount to criminal activity.

Other cities have found ways to encourage street performers rather than lock them up.

London is encouraging busking by partnering with a private company to give street performers the chance to be paid without cash using contactless cards.

And Austin is giving performers access to prime real estate in the city and paying them a living wage for their performances through a pilot program (though busking outside the parameters of that program is still subject to law enforcement).

Both are a far cry from the all-out assault that the D.C. Council wants.

These communities realize the cultural and economic prospects that stem from street performers. Research has shown that public art, including performances, attracts businesses, residents and tourists — infusing neighborhoods with commerce and cash. Instead of joining other cities in leveraging street performers for the public good, the District wants to shoot itself in the foot.

And this retrogressive crackdown is doubly disheartening considering we’re the capital of a nation that prides itself on a commitment to freedom of speech. The District would be setting a dangerous example by limiting it.

The amendment’s restrictions would not have applied to handheld bullhorns or megaphones, but it could be used to crack down on political speech that uses any other form of audio amplification. Demonstrations are a vital component of our democracy, and any effort to crack down on our constitutional right to free speech should be discouraged.

The D.C. Council seemingly took this issue up on behalf of new residents who want to police and regulate the behavior of native musicians and performers. Ironically, those who are making the most noise about noise got the attention of the D.C. Council. New residents should not dictate how those who live here can enjoy public spaces.

As a young professional who has lived in the city for only five years, I don’t want to change the culture of my community. I embrace it, and the D.C. Council should, too.