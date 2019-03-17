Regarding the March 13 Metro article “Evans, council meet in private”:

What did the D.C. Council hope to accomplish by going into closed session to hear council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) explain why he repeatedly offered lobbyists a chance to buy his legislative influence?

The assertion from council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) that the secret meeting was a “simple human issue” to allow “a colleague to make a statement to the 12 of us and just hear him out” doesn’t explain anything. It’s the public that deserves the facts. The council, by closing its doors, was trying to protect one of its own and preserve what is left of its sinking reputation. The public, meanwhile, is paying for the many person-hours devoted to complying with federal subpoenas served because of Mr. Evans’s alleged behavior.

Mary Belcher, Washington