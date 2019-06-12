D.C. OFFICIALS have boasted for the past year or so that the city was among the fastest in the country in getting an upgrade of its credit rating to the top level. They patted themselves on the back for their sound fiscal management. But the ongoing high jinks over next year’s budget, in which the city’s chief financial officer and the chairman of the D.C. Council seem to be at an impasse, could earn the District a new and dubious distinction: the city to most quickly lose the prized Aaa bond rating.

Jeffrey S. DeWitt, the city’s independent chief financial officer, notified council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) by letter Monday that he would not provide the legally required certification to the budget approved last month by the council because the spending plan includes $49 million improperly diverted from the reserves of the city’s sports and entertainment authority to pay for public-housing repairs and other purposes. The four-page letter from Mr. DeWitt detailing the fiscal intricacies is a hard read, but the basic conclusion is that the city cannot break its commitment to bondholders whose investments funded construction of the convention center and its hotel.

Mr. DeWitt made no secret during the council’s budget deliberations that he had a problem with the use of reserves from the sports and entertainment authority. But his concerns — and blunt warning about not providing certification — were dismissed by Mr. Mendelson, who argues that the CFO’s reasoning is flawed and that he has overstepped his authority to interfere in policy matters. Mr. DeWitt’s letter cites extensive analysis by bond counsel that supports his decision. If the CFO doesn’t certify the budget, it can’t be submitted to the mayor or Congress for approval, and the District would have no funds approved for use on Oct. 1, the beginning of fiscal 2020.

Behind-the-scenes negotiations are underway to forestall that eventuality. But Mr. Mendelson’s game of chicken with Mr. DeWitt could come at a cost. What are investors to make of lawmakers who plow ahead with extravagant spending plans even as the city’s independent fiscal officer raises the yellow flag? The CFO was given expansive powers precisely because previous councils and mayors demonstrated a reckless disregard for the city’s solvency. Has the council learned nothing from the fiscal mismanagement of the 1990s, which led to the creation of a federal control board? Talk — even if it’s idle — about the council taking the CFO to court to get its way is not likely to reassure investors.

D.C. officials are set to go to Wall Street next month to meet with the rating agencies. July is also when Congress has scheduled a hearing on the District’s bid for statehood. That makes the budget chaos all the more troubling. The onus is on the council to devise — and quickly — an alternative budget that the CFO will be able to certify as having sufficient funds to support it.