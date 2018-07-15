Regarding the July 12 Metro article “Democrats on council, GOP in Congress: Overturn wage hike”:

On July 10, D.C. Council members Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) and Brandon T. Todd (D-Ward 4) and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) proposed legislation to overturn the results of a ballot question to increase the tipped minimum wage through 2026, which voters approved 56 percent to 44 percent in June. It is extremely troubling to see elected officials disrespect the voters and move to overturn the results of an election. It reeks of strongmen who failed to adequately stuff the ballot boxes.

To maintain the integrity of a future ballot question, the purpose of which is to allow the voters to take action when elected officials don’t have the will to, we must stand against a precedent that the D.C. Council may overturn the results of a ballot question when its members just don’t like it.

As a 20-year-old advisory neighborhood commissioner, I’m the youngest elected official in Washington. Voters in the District, including me, do not have representation in the Senate or House, and we’re tired of being sidestepped by elected officials in pursuit of pleasing special interests, whether by Congress or the D.C. Council. Council members who disrespect the will of the voters do not deserve another term.

James Harnett, Washington