Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced last week that the lab will cease all work on criminal investigations while a consultant conducts “a complete assessment” of the Department of Forensic Sciences. Analysis normally done by the agency, The Post’s Paul Duggan reported, will be contracted out to federal and private labs, and an interim director will try to restore the agency’s credibility. The moves follow a tortuous series of events in which the lab erroneously concluded that bullet casings found at the scenes of two fatal shootings were fired from the same gun and efforts were made to deny, minimize and cover up the errors. A panel of outside experts commissioned by the D.C. attorney general and the U.S. attorney concluded the agency had intentionally “misrepresented” its mistakes, writing that “such actions by management indicate a lack of adherence to core principles of integrity, ethics, and professional responsibilities.” The ANSI National Accreditation Board pulled the agency’s seal of approval, not just for ballistics work but for all analyses, including DNA and sexual assault evidence. Jenifer Smith, a former FBI agent with a PhD in chemistry who headed the agency since 2015, resigned. The District’s inspector general has launched a criminal investigation.