First, take stock of Metro’s current pandemic-related travails, which have left subway platforms mostly bare and buses unable to collect fares, lest drivers be exposed to infectious customers face-to-face. The flight of passengers, especially from rail, has deprived the system of more than 80 percent of its pre-pandemic fare collections, which, in a normal year, would provide a third of operating funds. Even after recalibrating its spending and service last spring to take into account the coronavirus’s projected impact, Metro is losing $2 million daily and facing a shortfall of $212 million on an operating budget of roughly $2.1 billion.

Until now, it has muddled through, mainly on the strength of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal bailout money, part of a national covid-19 relief package approved by Congress in the spring. That funding will run out by January, and Metro is planning sharp cuts through its current fiscal year, which ends next June 30. Expect longer waits for trains and buses; earlier subway closing times; a 14 percent reduction in the system’s 12,000-person workforce (mainly through a hiring freeze and early retirements); and a delayed opening for Phase 2 of the Silver Line, which extends the subway network to Dulles International Airport and other points west.

AD

AD

That will be painful enough. It looks like a paper cut compared to what may be in store the following year.

The balancing act so far for Metro officials has been to keep service levels high enough — they are currently near pre-pandemic levels — that the system can accommodate passengers as they return (whenever that happens), with adequate bus and train-car capacity for social distancing. In the absence of fresh federal funds, that may no longer be possible starting next summer. If it’s not, the odds get longer for the region’s economic recovery.

Prospects are bleak. Under Metro’s sunniest projection for the fiscal year starting next July, passengers and fare collections will recover to just half of pre-covid-19 levels. Revenue from parking and advertising will plummet. The Silver Line’s Phase 2 opening might be put on ice until mid-2022.

AD

AD

Sounds bad? There may be worse. Publicly, at least, Metro officials are not even making contingency plans for what happens if the system’s local subsidies — which provide more than half its operating funds — are slashed by D.C., Maryland and Virginia, a terrible idea but hardly far-fetched given their own grim budget scenarios. If that happens, tomorrow’s Metro may be scarcely recognizable to those who remember it from pre-pandemic days.