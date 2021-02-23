Ms. Hill had become a neighborhood fixture. Commuters traveling near the John Philip Sousa Bridge routinely spotted her under the overpass. Residents of the Hillcrest community would stop by to give her food and toiletries. It was one of those residents who discovered her body last Wednesday. A cause of death has not yet been released, but officials believe that the cold was a factor. Since the start of hypothermia season in October, 13 homeless people have died on the streets, compared to seven people for the same period last year. Last year saw a sharp spike in homeless deaths, fueled in large part by covid-19.

Homelessness in D.C. has been declining since 2016, and last year’s homeless rate captured in the annual Point of Time count was the lowest since 2001. Administration officials say their efforts to attack homelessness among families, with investments in housing and other supports, have been singularly effective, with an 85 percent decrease in family homelessness and less than half as many as last year. But the homeless rate in D.C. is still twice the national average, and most of the adults experiencing homelessness are Black. Since the most recent data is from January 2020, there is no clear picture of how the pandemic has impacted homelessness.

The most visible and most vulnerable are the chronically homeless, people homeless for at least a year — or repeatedly — while struggling with such challenges as a serious mental illness, substance abuse or a physical disability. According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, about 17 percent of the country’s homeless population are chronically homeless, as was Ms. Hill. Her children said she suffered from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and resisted their efforts to get her off the streets and treated. “It’s just been a really tough, tough struggle to keep her alive out there,” said her daughter. “We just tried to make sure she had the things she needed to survive.”

Learning how many people in the community had noticed Ms. Hill and reached out to her has brought some comfort to her family. “She wasn’t just the lady under the bridge,” a cousin said. “She had a family that loved her, and we still do.” They hope her death spotlights the need for outreach to the homeless that could save lives. Anyone with a concern should call the city’s shelter hotline at 202-399-7093.