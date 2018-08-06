I wholeheartedly agree with the Vatican’s rejection of the death penalty [“Vatican rejects death penalty,” front page, Aug. 3]. Killing a person because he or she killed someone makes us killers as well, and this is not good. Second, killing the murderer is too easy on the criminal, as he or she simply gets to go to eternal sleep. But putting the murderer in jail gives the killer a long time to think about what he or she did and perhaps find a way to turn himself or herself into a good citizen.

Frederick B. "Bart" Hewitt, Springfield