School closures are the third rail of local education policy because of the disruption to families and neighborhoods. D.C. Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee knew that and he undertook a careful review that included special community meetings. The evidence was overwhelming that Washington Met, one of four alternative schools that deal with some of the District’s most challenged students, was failing to educate students and had been doing so for years. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) approved the chancellor’s recommendation to close the school with a timetable that allowed for a smooth transition in which students would be able to apply for the school lottery that assigns students to attend a school other than their neighborhood campus.

That should have been the end of the matter, but opposition fomented by the Washington Teachers’ Union, apparently thinking more about members’ jobs lost than students’ needs, prompted D.C. Council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large) to introduce legislation to overturn the chancellor’s decision and keep the school open. Seven of the 12 sitting council members voted for the bill, but eight votes were needed because it was emergency legislation. Credit to those who voted against the measure: Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), At Large members David Grosso (I) and Anita Bonds (D), and Ward 4 member Brandon T. Todd (D) and Ward 5 member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D). Not only did they recognize that students were not being well served — “The adults did not do right by these students time and time again,” said Mr. Grosso — but they also responsibly realized it is not their job to second-guess the chancellor as to the best way to run the school system.

That had been the job of the old school board prior to the imposition of mayoral control. Does anyone really need to be reminded of the results when politics and adult interests — not student needs — shaped school decisions? Under mayoral control, hard decisions (such as closing schools) have been made and reforms put in place that have transformed the school system from one of the nation’s worst to the fastest-improving urban school district in the country.

It is disturbing that this misguided bill fell just one vote short of passing, and we hope that is not a harbinger of efforts to undermine the mayoral control that has proved successful in improving public education the District.