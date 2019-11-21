The decisive action by Ms. Braveboy’s office and the grand jury stands in blunt contrast to the feeble culmination of a two-year FBI investigation into the death of Bijan Ghaisar, the 25-year-old accountant who died after Park Police officers shot him repeatedly, and needlessly, at point-blank range. Ghaisar, chased by police after a minor fender bender in which his car was hit from behind, was shot after he edged his car away from officers in a suburban neighborhood near the Potomac River in Virginia.

The U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Jessie K. Liu, brought the federal criminal investigation in Ghaisar’s case to a close by concluding federal prosecutors would be unable to prove the officers had “willfully” killed him. That preposterous conclusion is easily disproved by clear and complete dash-cam video footage recorded by a trailing Fairfax County police cruiser.

Police have a dangerous job and are entitled to use deadly force to protect themselves and others when they are at risk of imminent harm. In neither of these instances were the officers, or anyone else, in such peril. That’s why neither shooting was justified.

Ms. Liu’s decision to let the Ghaisar case drop cannot be the last word. In addition to the civil lawsuit against the officers brought by Ghaisar’s parents, state prosecutors in Virginia can seek criminal charges.

Americans have seen too many unwarranted shootings by law enforcement authorities and too many exonerations. Too often, those outcomes have been perversions of justice. The federal failure to pursue a prosecution in Ghaisar’s killing is such a case. It cannot be allowed to stand.

