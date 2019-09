Regarding the Sept. 20 front-page article “Pentagon may be hit again for wall funds”:

If military construction projects are so important, why did Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper approve the transfer of $3.6 billion from those projects to President Trump’s border wall? The money was approved and appropriated by Congress for such construction, but Mr. Trump decided his wall was a higher priority, despite Congress’s refusal to fund it. Mr. Trump sets spending priorities, but Congress appropriates the money. If the wall has a higher priority for Mr. Trump, then the military will just have to suffer. Mr. Esper should have either disapproved the redirection of the funds or resigned.