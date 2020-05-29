The editorial also claimed the lack of virtual ceremonies is an unnecessary restriction. Current immigration laws and regulations require naturalization ceremonies to occur in public and the applicant must “appear in person” to take the oath of allegiance. Further, the USCIS does not have the capability to virtually deliver a certificate of naturalization, a statutory requirement at the time of the oath. The USCIS is working expeditiously to naturalize those whose ceremonies were delayed due to our efforts to protect our workforce, applicants and communities from covid-19.
Joseph Edlow, Washington
The writer is deputy director for policy for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.