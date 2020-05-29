The May 22 editorial “Shut out” missed several facts about the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ efforts to administer our nation’s lawful immigration system.

The USCIS has increased staff to keep pace with increased demand for our services in recent years. The pending naturalization caseload skyrocketed under the previous administration, more than doubling from 291,800 in September 2010 to nearly 700,000 by the beginning of 2017. Data show that USCIS employees have performed admirably by naturalizing 834,000 new citizens in fiscal 2019, an 11-year high in new oaths of citizenship. In the same year, we reduced pending naturalizations by 12 percent. The dramatic decrease in new applications is a result of the coronavirus pandemic, not agency policies.

The editorial also claimed the lack of virtual ceremonies is an unnecessary restriction. Current immigration laws and regulations require naturalization ceremonies to occur in public and the applicant must “appear in person” to take the oath of allegiance. Further, the USCIS does not have the capability to virtually deliver a certificate of naturalization, a statutory requirement at the time of the oath. The USCIS is working expeditiously to naturalize those whose ceremonies were delayed due to our efforts to protect our workforce, applicants and communities from covid-19.

Joseph Edlow, Washington

The writer is deputy director for policy for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.