Regarding Isaac Chan’s Aug. 25 op-ed, “My patients are dying. I will not give up on them.”:

I want Dr. Chan for my doctor. We need more doctors who are willing to care for their patients at the end of their lives thoughtfully and with such care. As a retired hospice bereavement counselor, I know these hard discussions and decisions live on beyond the death of the patient. Family members who took part in them live the rest of their lives with these decisions. The way the doctor deals with the patient and family members has lasting ramifications.

We who will die (all of us!) should not wait until we are dying to think about these issues. We should be having conversations with our family about what we want and don’t want for our end of life. This thinking and sharing over the years will make our deaths and the doctor’s work less traumatizing at the end. Then we pass on a legacy of wisdom, facing this part of our life with dignity and strength, rather than a legacy of fear and agony.

Elaine Tiller, Silver Spring

I sure hope I don’t end up with a doctor like Isaac Chan if I get a serious illness. Encouraging palliative care over treatment because it’s more cost-effective sounds more like something the government would be encouraging to save money. Not something I want my own doctor to push for. New and improved treatments are developed every year. Former president Jimmy Carter was diagnosed with a terminal cancer three years ago at age 91, and new therapies he was given cured his deadly illness.

Ati Kovi, Potomac

I was deeply troubled by the erroneous assumptions and moral failure of Isaac Chan’s well-meaning but misguided Aug. 25 op-ed concerning cancer patients who request futile therapeutics. As a specialist in geriatrics and palliative medicine, and above all as an internist, I am sure of several important facts: We all will die; many very ill patients know they are dying and are afraid to discuss it; many doctors are afraid to discuss dying with patients; and recklessly administered chemotherapeutics — with little or no hope of benefit — may shorten life and increase suffering through side effects.

At the end of life, there are many ways in which we can treat to reduce suffering, alleviate pain and comfort patients and their families. To shirk from facing these facts is a dereliction of the physician’s duty to act in the best interests of the patient. Patients with end-stage aggressive cancers should have the support of experienced palliative nurses, physicians and social workers who can make their last days more peaceful and help them to die in the presence of their loved ones.

Giving comfort is not giving up; it is respecting the dignity of the person. “Do no harm” means exactly that. The best oncologists know when to treat disease and when to treat the whole patient.

Katalin Roth, Washington

The writer is director of the division of

Geriatrics and Palliative Medicine of

Medical Faculty Associates.