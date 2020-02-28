Just as root canals are necessary to treat and save a natural tooth, Democratic voters, starting with the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday contests, must perform the necessary procedure of selecting a candidate who can get Democrats back to smiling and chewing with ease — and with enough ballot-box strength to extract President Trump, the truly diseased tooth in America’s body politic, from the White House.

Which gets us to the question: Who, among the remaining candidates, can eliminate the bacteria (and prevent its reinfection) from a political system that, for all its fits and starts, has served the country pretty well?

Who’s on call?

The campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is the deep cavity that is setting fire to party unity. Sanders views the United States as caught up in class warfare that pits billionaires against the proletariat. To hear him tell it, getting rid of the former will enrich the latter, and end the reign of Trump.

Caution: The 63 million who voted for Trump wasn’t some mass of millionaires, billionaires and Wall Street scions. Among them were legions of self-styled guardians of America who fear being replaced at the gates by a new shift that is racially and multiculturally diverse. Those Trump voters are still around, and they are dead set against showing him the door.

The Election Day battle is joined with them, not with capitalism. Left untreated, the Sanders quest will move ideology to a place where the Democratic Party’s big-tent home for liberals, moderates and anti-Trump conservatives may not survive.

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, conversely, is in a world unto himself. A gazillionaire and lifelong Democrat who turned Republican in 2001, switched to independent in 2007, only to again register as a Democrat in 2018, Bloomberg has spent millions supporting Democratic congressional candidates, and Republicans, too, including $250,000 for Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) in 2014. He seems to think money can buy anything, including the Democratic Party’s nomination for president. He has already spent more than $500 million in campaign ads — an average of $5.5 million a day since entering the race.

Bloomberg has also rounded up a slew of surrogates (ka-ching), including black mayors who are traveling the country singing his praises and doing their best to defend him from political dangers brought on by his incursions into racial and sexual minefields. Chief among them is the District’s own mayor, Muriel E. Bowser (D), who has frequently left her violence-plagued city to stand at Bloomberg’s side in venues where folks of color are among the crowd.

Critics have said Bloomberg has been buying up support from mayors with donations to their cities, and it’s true his charity did give $4 million to the D.C. schools five years ago. Bowser says she backs him because he’s a proven problem-solver who can defeat Trump. Regardless, Bowser is following in the footsteps of her mentor and former D.C. mayor Adrian Fenty, to whom, as I wrote in a Nov. 7, 2009, column, Bloomberg was a political godfather. Bowser is trying to get people to the polls for Bloomberg because she says so. But that’s won’t be enough.

Who among the handful of Democratic finalists can carry the party’s standard and handle the White House?

Former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) are certainly within the zone of acceptability.

Without doubt, any secretary of state or defense, attorney general, director of national intelligence, or secretary of education, homeland security or health and human services in a Biden, Warren or Klobuchar administration would be far superior to the haphazard assortment of suck-ups assembled by Trump.

Biden, Warren and Klobuchar know the way. May the best contender win.

Democrats need a standard-bearer who can lead, not harangue; who can unite, not divide; who is seasoned, not green; and who can restore us to health by administering the root canal treatment that will allow the country to thrive.

That’s not Bernie, Bloomberg or Mayor Pete.

