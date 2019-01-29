The Jan. 24 Style article “Side effects of doubt” helped me recognize my own case of “Pundititis.” But I would add that it was not Democratic and independent voters who nominated the wrong candidate in 2016 but the party leadership that quashed its own members’ enthusiastic choice: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). The people were speaking loudly and clearly before that Democratic primary, and the party leaders were not listening. You could say they were suffering from a strong case of hubris. I’m still waiting for a public apology.

Neil Waldman, Potomac