The National Gallery of Art in Washington is one of many museums and agencies closed because of the partial government shutdown. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Good for the Democrats [“Democrats stand fast on wall funds,” front page, Jan. 3]. Our Constitution gives the president power to disapprove of legislation he thinks is unwise, but it doesn’t give him the authority to shut down the government because he didn’t get what he wanted. The Democrats are acting properly.

The president needs to read and understand our Constitution in order to behave in a presidential manner.

Karen Brooks, Silver Spring

It is ironic that the deciders of whether the government should remain partially shut down do not have to suffer the consequences of the shutdown. The president and high-level White House staffers, like members of Congress and their staffs, are exempt from the shutdown. Their paychecks are not on hold. Their mortgage payments are made, their bills paid. They have little incentive to compromise.

A shutdown should affect the decision-makers as much as it affects other federal workers, contractors and others. We have more important problems to solve than paying the Border Patrol and keeping the bathrooms clean. These are no-brainers. The country should not be held hostage in this way.

Nina Liakos, Gaithersburg