The results of the 2018 midterm elections revealed new voting patterns in which the Democrats, thanks to their newfound strength in suburban districts, have taken over the House, while the Republicans, thanks to the hardening political divide between rural and urban voters, and the fact that there are more rural states than urban ones, will probably hold on to the Senate for the foreseeable future. The Democrats’ most important priority going forward is not to take back the White House but to hang on to their majority in the House as a check on whoever holds the presidency.

Bill Burton, Reston