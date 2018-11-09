The Nov. 7 editorial “This should have been easy for the GOP” gave credence to President Trump’s charge that the media distort things solely to put him in a bad light. Mr. Trump’s rhetoric motivated voters on both sides, but the editorial made no mention of how the Brett M. Kavanaugh hearings cost the Democrats votes and that most of the Democratic senators up for reelection in competitive races who voted against Kavanaugh were defeated. No mention that Democrats outspent Republicans in many House races.

And there was no mention that the Democrats did an outstanding job of fielding highly electable candidates — veterans, women, women veterans and Muslim women — which probably was the biggest factor in their victory.

Dennis Morrow, Bowie

We won. Phew.

It’s how I felt last month after my favorite D.C.-based National Football League team defeated the division-rival Dallas Cowboys. And it’s how I feel as a Democrat after Democrats took back the House in this week’s midterm elections. We won. Phew.

Even in victory, though, cheering for these two teams brings little joy. In my adopted city of Seattle, I can’t speak our NFL team’s name aloud for fear of drawing accusations of racism. Among my Army buddies, I wear the Democrat label proudly, but it prompts a similar scorn: “You root for them? Why?”

It was different in an earlier era, our elders tell us. I grew up in Rockville, with vague but proud memories of Theismann and Riggo, and on tales of FDR and JFK. Of a time when my teams weren’t just winners, but when they won with confidence and style.

For now, though, a win is a win. I’ll take it, but I’m bracing for the next disappointment.

Ross Cohen, Seattle