In his June 26 op-ed, “Demonizing each other won’t heal America,” David Ignatius said his friend the Rev. Paul F.M. Zahl said conservatives now feel victimized by liberals who don’t agree with their opinions. I fail to sympathize. It’s not liberals who beat up gay people or transgender people, or who tell women they’re no longer citizens with rights when they get pregnant. And it’s not liberals who say there are “very fine people” walking with neo-Nazis. It’s people such as Pastor Paula White who could very easily bring us together to talk. Instead, she demonizes people who are fighting for the principle that all people are truly created equal.

Beverly Bayles, Bethesda

David Ignatius introduced us to Trump supporter the Rev. Paul F.M. Zahl, who said conservatives feel “muzzled and unable to say what they think, for fear of being labeled, shunned and even physically attacked.”

Is he afraid of being labeled? People have been willing to stand up and be labeled for a long time. That’s what brought about the changes in marriage, sexual identity and sexual orientation that now concern Mr. Zahl. Is he afraid of being shunned? If his views are challenged more than before, maybe it’s because more and more people disagree with those views.

Gustav Taylor, Poquoson, Va.

